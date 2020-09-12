ECU football ends preseason with “evenly” matched scrimmage Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football’s offensive and defensive units both turned in separate dominant efforts during the Pirates' third and final preseason scrimmage Friday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Full Story: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/9/11/football-evenly-matched-scrimmage-ends-ecu-preseason.aspx

Full Mike Houston Zoom Presser Post Scrimmage:

The Pirates are just 15 days away from kicking off their 2020 season, but as we found out Thursday, when UCF visits Greenville on Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be no fans inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. That’s because the state denied ECU’s motion that would’ve allowed close family members to attend.

Lots of Pirate Nation was understandably disappointed with that decision, but either way, Mike Houston and his Pirates were back at work Friday, scrimmaging for the third and final time inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Houston said his team was able to get 90 plays in before lightning struck the surrounding area. Houston also said that there was no script this time around. He said his guys played a true game situation, adding that it was nice to be back to full contact. Houston also said the offense and defense were pretty much even but that the defense executed much better than in past scrimmages.

Overall, Houston said he likes the progress his team is making.

“I hate we had that long of a pause, because I do think it set us back a little bit," said head coach Mike Houston. "I think we’re getting back close to where we were when we went into the pause. When we first came back, it was like they had forgotten everything, and so we really did take everything and re-teach it last week and the beginning of this week. And I feel like now, we’re getting back to a point where everyone is on the same page. I think we’ll be ready to play Central Florida in two weeks, so I feel good about that.”

