Crystal Coast Grand Prix Races underway in Morehead City

Grand Prix boat race
Grand Prix boat race(BBIG Marketing)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Grand Prix Races is coming to Morehead City this weekend.

The races are expected to have more than 40 offshore racing teams participate in seven race classes, the first of the 2020 season.

Miss GEICO will be participating.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday (Sept. 12)

- Race boat testing, Shootout Fun Run: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday (Sept. 13):

- Crystal Coast Grand Prix Races: noon

Spectators can view the races from boats in designated areas, on Sugar Loaf Island, and from the Morehead City waterfront. The N.C. port will not be available for viewing.

The races are free and open to the public.

Visit here for more information.

