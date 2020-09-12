Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Onslow Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from their overturned vessel near Onslow Beach.

According to U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Atlantic, Onslow County 911 alerted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector N.C. that two people were in the water after their vessel capsized on the morning of Saturday, September 12.

Watchstanders launched a boat crew and found the two sailors on top of the hull of their vessel. They were brought onboard and taken back to the station.

Neither were reported injured, according to the Coast Guard.

Petty Officer First Class Christopher Jackson attests the successful rescue to the mariner’s communication.

“Because these mariners had a way of communicating that they were in trouble, we were able to get on scene quickly and assist them safely back to shore before their situation could deteriorate any further. We strongly encourage all boaters to have a plan for reaching out for help – whether that is with an emergency locating beacon, radio, or otherwise – so we are able to assist as quickly and efficiently as possible should the need arise.”

