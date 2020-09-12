Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Onslow Beach
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from their overturned vessel near Onslow Beach.
According to U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Atlantic, Onslow County 911 alerted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector N.C. that two people were in the water after their vessel capsized on the morning of Saturday, September 12.
Watchstanders launched a boat crew and found the two sailors on top of the hull of their vessel. They were brought onboard and taken back to the station.
Neither were reported injured, according to the Coast Guard.
Petty Officer First Class Christopher Jackson attests the successful rescue to the mariner’s communication.
