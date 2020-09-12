CarolinaEast honors staff with 4th Annual Scott Whitford Unsung Hero Award

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - In a touching ceremony Friday afternoon, the president and CEO of CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern recognized the entire health system family for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4th Annual Scott Whitford Unsung Hero Award is being shared with nearly 2,700 team members at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The award is in honor of a beloved member of the CarolinaEast family who died saving others. Whitford was a carpenter in CarolinaEast’s facility services department. He died in 2017 saving two young women from a rip current in the ocean.

The Unsung Hero Award is presented at a ceremony on September 11th of each year to honor special team members who embody a similar spirit of sacrifice and heroism.

President and CEO Ray Leggett said the award money the winner typically receives will be donated. This year, it is going to assist healthcare workers at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, who have been devastated by Hurricane Laura.

