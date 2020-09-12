Advertisement

Appalachian State opens season with 35-20 win over Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers vs. Appalachian State
Charlotte 49ers vs. Appalachian State(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Thomas Hennigan caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, Daetrich Harrington added two fourth-quarter scoring runs and Appalachian State beat Charlotte 35-20 in both teams' season opener on a rainy Saturday.

The teams exchanged big plays in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Hennigan scored down the right side after a defender slipped on the wet field. Aaron McAllister returned the ensuing kickoff a school-record 97 yards, breaking a tackle on the left sideline to get Charlotte within a point, 21-20.

Harrington went up the middle for a 4-yard score to extend the Mountaineers' lead to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. After a Charlotte fumble recovery, the Mountaineers held the 49ers to no yards at the Appalachian State 20 and Harrington added a 15-yard score with 1:15 remaining.

Herrington had 120 yards receiving. Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 117 yards and a score and Camerun Peoples added 102 yards and another touchdown. The Mountaineers rushed for 308 yards. Zac Thomas aded 204 yards passing with a TD and an interception.

Tyler Murray forced a fumble, recovered another and made an interception for the 49ers.

Appalachian State has won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles and finished 19th in last season’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 13-1 season.

Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, the school allowed only 50 fans to attend the game, all parents of Mountaineers seniors, and tailgating was not permitted.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Williams’ 3 TDs help No. 18 UNC pull away from Syracuse 31-6

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By AARON BEARD
WRH's Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Sports

ECU football ends preseason with “evenly” matched scrimmage Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Overall, ECU head football coach Mike Houston said he likes the progress his team is making.

Sports

ECU football ends preseason with "evenly" matched scrimmage Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston addresses the media via Zoom following Friday's scrimmage

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Michael Allen

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Billy Weaver
This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on J.H. Rose three-sport star Michael Allen.

News

UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

Sports

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Sports

ECU football resumes practice activities following COVID-19 cluster

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU football activities are back underway after a COVID-19 cluster earlier this month brought them to a halt.

Sports

ECU football resumes practice activities following COVID-19 cluster

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm