Washington man charged with trafficking heroin & cocaine

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is behind bars on half a million dollars bond after authorities say he was making trips to New York and bringing back heroin and cocaine.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and the Washington Police Department arrested 33-year-old Jasheem Butler of 817 W. 2nd Street.

He’s charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say they had been receiving complaints that Butler was supplying heroin and cocaine to the Washington area.

They conducted a traffic stop when he was coming back from New York. K-9 Bodi alerted on Butler’s vehicle and a search was conducted. Investigators say they found approximately 220 grams of cocaine, approximately 74 grams of heroin and approximately 28 grams of marijuana. A search of Butler’s residence found a digital scale and a Taurus 9mm Pistol.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $22,000 while the estimated street value of the heroin is $14,800.

