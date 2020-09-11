Advertisement

U.S. Senate debating airing Monday on WITN 7.2

(WITN)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The first debate among the major party candidates for the U.S. Senate race will happen Monday evening.

Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham will face off against each other in Raleigh.

WITN 7.2 will carry the hour-long debate which is originating from the WRAL studios in Raleigh. The debate begins at 7:00 p.m.

Two other debates between the two have been scheduled for later this month.

Multiple polls show Cunningham leading by a few points, while one has him tied with Tillis.

The debate can be seen over the air on 7.2, on Suddenlink channel 138, and on Spectrum channel 1215.

