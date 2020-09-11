September 11th observances planned for ENC

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Several local ceremonies are scheduled for Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Because of the pandemic, the annual Havelock event will be a recorded Facebook ceremony this year from the site of the city’s 9/11 Memorial at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to attend a scaled back service in New Bern’s Firemen’s Museum Park at 8:45 am.

It will include an honor guard and the playing of taps, but no speakers.

In Kinston, there will be a memorial service at Pearson Park starting at 9:00 am. This year’s event is planned to be a scaled back event due to COVID-19 and should last approximately 15-20 minutes. There will be limited seating and those that attend are asked to follow social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

In Jacksonville, because of the chance of significant and heavy rain, the annual 9/11 Patriot Day community observance will be held indoors and will be streamed and broadcast live. It will not be open to the public.

The event will be streamed live on the City of Jacksonville’s Government Facebook page, on G10TV.org and on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government Channel. It will begin at 8:15 am.

Normally the remembrance is held at the 9/11 Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.