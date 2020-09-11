Advertisement

September 11th observances planned for ENC

(WCJB)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Several local ceremonies are scheduled for Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Because of the pandemic, the annual Havelock event will be a recorded Facebook ceremony this year from the site of the city’s 9/11 Memorial at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to attend a scaled back service in New Bern’s Firemen’s Museum Park at 8:45 am.

It will include an honor guard and the playing of taps, but no speakers.

In Kinston, there will be a memorial service at Pearson Park starting at 9:00 am. This year’s event is planned to be a scaled back event due to COVID-19 and should last approximately 15-20 minutes. There will be limited seating and those that attend are asked to follow social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

In Jacksonville, because of the chance of significant and heavy rain, the annual 9/11 Patriot Day community observance will be held indoors and will be streamed and broadcast live. It will not be open to the public.

The event will be streamed live on the City of Jacksonville’s Government Facebook page, on G10TV.org and on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government Channel. It will begin at 8:15 am.

Normally the remembrance is held at the 9/11 Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ENC leaders tell residents to be ready during peak of hurricane season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
We are officially in the peak of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. During peak season, community leaders along the coast are advising residents that now is not the time to let your guard down against any potential storms.

News

History Professor Compares Trump and Covid-19 to Wilson and the Spanish Flu

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Historians compare Covid-19 pandemic to Spanish Flu of 1918, and compare how leaders responded.

News

ECU Athletics Department considering additional furloughs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
The ECU Athletics Department is now looking at adding potential furlough days. This would add to the five-day furloughs they had for the entire department in the summer.

News

What you can do post-Labor Day celebrations to slow the spread of COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Health officials recommend making note of who you may have come in contact with during holiday activities to help with contact tracing.

Latest News

News

Local artist begins stained-glass project at Faith, Hope & Love Chapel at CarolinaEast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Local Artist Michaele Rose Watson is working on a massive stained-glass art project for The Faith, Hope & Love Chapel at the new CarolinaEast Cancer Center in New Bern.

News

AG: N. Carolina board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina’s elections board won’t try to stop enforcement of a court ruling that would allow more convicted felons to vote this fall, but legislators still could appeal last week’s decision.

News

Carteret County man arrested on child pornography charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newport man Thursday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

ECU

COVID-19 infects ECU fraternities & sororities

Updated: 4 hours ago
ECU said there were clusters at 13 different Greek organizations with a total of 126 positive cases.

News

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 faces federal charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A prosecutor says a driver accused of shooting at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend is facing a federal firearms charge.

News

College Foundation of North Carolina shares tools for college planning

Updated: 4 hours ago
College Foundation of NC shares tools for college planning