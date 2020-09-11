Saving Graces: Bailey
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Volunteers say he is very affectionate and friendly. They say he loves to play, but he also makes a great cuddle buddy and is perfectly happy watching television on the couch with you.
Bailey loves to be around people and is known to be a chatterbox. Volunteers say he will purr every time he sees you.
Saving Graces is hosting a spay and neuter clinic on Saturday, October 3 for community and feral cats. It’ll be at Animal Care on 14th Street in Greenville. A purchased voucher is required ahead of time. For more information, click here.
