Advertisement

Saving Graces: Bailey

This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.

Volunteers say he is very affectionate and friendly. They say he loves to play, but he also makes a great cuddle buddy and is perfectly happy watching television on the couch with you.

Bailey loves to be around people and is known to be a chatterbox. Volunteers say he will purr every time he sees you.

Saving Graces is hosting a spay and neuter clinic on Saturday, October 3 for community and feral cats. It’ll be at Animal Care on 14th Street in Greenville. A purchased voucher is required ahead of time. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Nellie Ruth

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nellie Ruth.

Pets

Saving Graces: Josie and Jitterbug

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!

Pets

Pet of the Week: Max

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Max.

Pets

Saving Graces: Astro

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: The Games Litter

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Game litter.

Pets

Saving Graces: Cupcake and Sailor

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Cupcake and Sailor.

Pets

Saving Graces: Tigger

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Tigger.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Juliet

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

Pets

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.