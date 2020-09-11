Advertisement

REMEMBERING 9/11: Events happening across the east

Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and multiple events are planned to across the east to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Here is a list of events happening across the east:

Lenoir County

A service will be held at Pearson Park at 9 a.m. in Kinston. It is expected to last about 15-20 minutes and will remember those who died and made the ultimate sacrifice for others.

If you’re planning to attend, you’re asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Onslow County

The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville will hold a national moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which is when the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City. Camp Lejeune is also supporting this observance.

Local law enforcement, military representatives, firefighters, first responders and rescue personnel will represent those who were killed in rescue efforts. There will also be a chorus of sirens to break the moment of silence. You can watch this on the city’s Facebook page and on the Jacksonville-Onslow government channel at 8:15 am. The event is virtual this year and not open to the public.

Former President George W. Bush declared this day national Patriot Day a year after the attacks.

You can honor their memories by volunteering, spreading kindness and participating in remembrance vigils.

