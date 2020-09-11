Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms end tonight

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tonight & The Weekend

A trough of low pressure over the area sparked thundershowers Friday afternoon which will drift farther inland through the evening hours and fade away late. Some locally heavy downpours will be likely along with a few rumbles of thunder. As the trough slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 20% Saturday for southern areas and less than 20% on Sunday. Weekend highs will continue in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.

Weekend trending quieter (WITN)

Next Week

Monday will see a front move in from the northwest and produce a few showers and storms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Behind the front, much drier air will build in for Tuesday through Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny those days with highs from the upper 70s Tuesday to the mid 80s by Friday. Nights will cool to the lower 60s.