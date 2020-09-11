Jim’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Friday

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach the area Friday bringing another round of showers and storms from early afternoon through the evening hours. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 30% Saturday with another dip to 20% on Sunday. Weekend highs will continue in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.

Next Week

Monday will see a front move in from the northwest and produce a few showers and storms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Behind the front, much drier air will build in for Tuesday through Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny those days with highs from the upper 70s Tuesday to the mid 80s by Friday. Nights will cool to the lower 60s.