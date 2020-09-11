Paulette churning toward Bermuda; Rene staying well out to sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Paulette’s winds are at 65 mph midday Friday. The storm is forecast to approach Bermuda by Monday of next week as a hurricane. The storm is then expected to turn to the northeast, keeping it well away from the East Coast.

Paulette is expected to reach category 2 hurricane status as the storm nears Bermuda early next week. (WITN)

Tropical Storm Rene is located over the central Atlantic Ocean and has 40 mph winds. The storm is moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Like Paulette, this storm is expected to drift west before turning north over the weekend. Neither system will directly affect Eastern N.C. or the U.S. over the next five days. High rip currents are expected from the swells radiating out from Paulette along the North Carolina coast by Monday.

A tropical wave will be moving from the Bahamas into south Florida this weekend. This system has a 60% chance of development as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.