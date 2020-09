GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Thick fog Friday morning is causing some changes to ferry services.

The Pamlico River Ferry (Bayview-Aurora) is not operating due to fog, according to Ferry Operation Manager Sherry Hollowell. There’s no word on when the ferry will be back up and running.

For more information, call 252-964-4521.

