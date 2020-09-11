One dead, another injured in Edgecombe County mobile home fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead and another injured in a mobile home fire in Edgecombe County that happened Friday.

Deputies say the fire happened on County Line Road, just outside of Sharpsburg. A neighbor told WITN that she heard a loud boom around 5:30 a.m. and then saw the fire.

When firefighters arrived they found one victim outside with burns to his body. He told them there was someone else trapped inside. Unfortunately, the trailer was engulfed in flames and they found the body when the fire was extinguished.

The man who was burned was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for treatment.

The SBI is helping the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office with the fire investigation. Names of the victims have yet to be released.

