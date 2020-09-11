New Bern’s police chief retiring

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern will soon be searching for a new police chief.

Chief Toussaint Summers announced Friday that he is retiring effective January 1st.

Summers has been the city’s top police officer since October 2011, coming here from Herndon, Virginia where he was police chief.

“It was with the support and encouragement of many police department personnel, citizens, current and past mayors, city managers, and aldermen that many accomplishments have been achieved during my tenure. I’m immensely proud of my time here. I wish you, the department, and the City continued success and many blessings for the future.”

Prior to the chief’s job in Herndon, Summers spent 23 years with the Prince William County Police Department, also in Virginia.

