New Bern’s police chief retiring
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern will soon be searching for a new police chief.
Chief Toussaint Summers announced Friday that he is retiring effective January 1st.
Summers has been the city’s top police officer since October 2011, coming here from Herndon, Virginia where he was police chief.
Prior to the chief’s job in Herndon, Summers spent 23 years with the Prince William County Police Department, also in Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.