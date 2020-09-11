Martin Community College helping tornado victims in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Neighbors were helping neighbors Thursday as one community college in the East donated money to victims of the recent tornado in Bertie County.

Martin Community College officials presented a check to Bertie County for more than $2,500. Organizers with the college say they raised the money in about a month through a GoFundMe page.

College leaders stressed, helping your neighbors in need in and out of your home county is what you should do as much as possible.

