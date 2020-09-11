Advertisement

Man facing sex charges involving 9-year-old girl

Goldsboro police say Dominique Wynn turned himself in on Thursday.
Sep. 11, 2020
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have arrested a Goldsboro man for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl last year.

Dominique Wynn was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, statutory sex office with a child by adult, and indecent liberties with a child.

Goldsboro police say he turned himself in and is now being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Officers say the 21-year-old Wynn and the victim knew each other.

