Man facing sex charges involving 9-year-old girl
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have arrested a Goldsboro man for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl last year.
Dominique Wynn was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, statutory sex office with a child by adult, and indecent liberties with a child.
Goldsboro police say he turned himself in and is now being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
Officers say the 21-year-old Wynn and the victim knew each other.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.