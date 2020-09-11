Kingsford Charcoal and Sam Jones BBQ team up for free lunch customer thank you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the biggest brands in charcoal teamed up with a local barbecue legend handing out free meals to customers Thursday.

Kingsford Charcoal sponsored Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville with a $5,000 donation. Jones provided customers with $20 of free food each until the funds were gone.

Hundreds of customers took advantage of the offer, and began lining up outside the restaurant, and packing the drive-thru as early as10:30 Thursday morning.

Jones is known for his wood-fired whole hog style BBQ, but says he uses Kingsford to help get his fires started for cooking the hogs. He said his customers have been supportive throughout the pandemic, and it was nice to be able to give back to them.

“These are the same people, they’re not here to get something for free, these are the same people that have supported us through the Covid thin. And so it’s nice via Kingsford to be able to give back here to the community,” said Jones.

Sam Jones Barbecue is one of 25 restaurants across the country to receive donations from Kingsford.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.