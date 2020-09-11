Jacksonville Patriot Day memorial remembers those who died, deployed to service after 9/11

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville have not forgotten the 2,977 people who died on September 11, 2001, and all the service members who deployed during the war on terror.

The city held its annual Patriot Day memorial service to honor everyone who died on airplanes, in the World Trade Center and while working as first responders on 9/11, and those who died during service after.

“Every year that this ceremony happens, the roots grow deeper in my soul,” said 2nd Marine Division Band Musician Staff Sergeant Allan Phillips.

The ceremony is usually held at the memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Garden, dedicated to the 334 firefighters who died on September 11, and the marines who deployed to Iraq afterward. The ceremony was moved inside to Jacksonville city hall because of weather concerns.

“They gave their lives willingly, to help other people, Lord,” said Retired Jacksonville Fire Captain Jeff Williams during a group prayer during the service. “And, I ask myself where does that courage come from?”

The ceremony included representations of people from four groups that died during the terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and The Pentagon. Just a few of those that died were featured with stories and sentiments from the people who knew them before they died.

Cards were held up by service members, first responders, and members of the Jacksonville Civic Affairs Committee. The cards featured the faces and names of people who died in airplanes, in the twin towers, while working as first responders during the attack, and those who died during service in the wars that followed.

“What’s important is that we keep our eyes on the goal,” said Camp Lejeune Emergency Services Captain Cory Orel. “That is to keep our nation united and we keep our nation ready at all times, so that we can be ready for all enemies foreign and domestic, and also give our hearts to those that have kept us where we’re going.”

Jacksonville is vowing to never forget those lives and their stories.

“Not only to honor those that served, and gave the ultimate sacrifice. But also. It’s very important that we don’t forget,” said Everett Vaugh, with Marine Corps Community Service Marketing.

The memorial continues in Jacksonville throughout the weekend. The city’s annual Hero Mile won’t be held as it usually is, because of the pandemic. It will be held virtually instead on Saturday.

