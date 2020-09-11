History Professor Compares Trump and Covid-19 to Wilson and the Spanish Flu

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Many historians compare the Covid-19 Pandemic to the Spanish Influenza of 1918. Not only are these brand-new diseases ,for its time, similar in shock and medical shortages, but also by the president’s response, according to historians.

Dr. Keith Lyon is a History Professor at Beaufort Community College. He said, “Think how many doctors with so much expertise and so much knowledge weren’t able to anticipate this because of the lack of information that they got.”

Journalist Bob Woodward’s conversations for his book with President Donald Trump became public on Wednesday.

According to Woodward, The President knew in late January of this year that the virus that causes Covid-19 could be as bad as the Flu Pandemic in 1918.

Woodrow Wilson was the President during the Spanish Influenza.

Loyon said similar to Trump’s actions, Wilson suppressed information about the influenza epidemic. “It killed perhaps 50 million people worldwide, and it was tremendously exacerbated by the lack of good and candid health information.” he said.

Lyon explained Wilson was withholding information from the American people because he didn’t want to affect the war effort.

In contrast, Lyon thinks, "If people compare President Wilson to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Roosevelt was more transparent with the people through sharing information, being honest about the power and limitations of government. He created a sense of a bond with the American People.”

Lyon said, "President Trump’s fear was that by giving out information, he might damage the economy. The lack of information ended up doing more damage. By not doing that, the situation was worse when it manifested, and had a tremendous effect on the stock market and the economy anyway.”

