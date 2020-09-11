Henderson County deputy killed in line of duty

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A deputy in Henderson County died in the line of duty.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Hendrix, 35, died after he was shot in the face while responding to a car break in around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says a homeowner saw Robert Doss Jr. breaking into his car. Deputies say the homeowner and Doss shot at each other.

Doss later began shooting at deputies, striking Hendrix in the face. During the shootout, Doss was killed.

The sheriff’s office says Doss has a lengthy criminal record spanning multiple states.

Hendrix was taken to the hospital but later died. Deputies say Hendrix was a Marine veteran who had been with the sheriffs office for eight years.

Hendrix’s family told the sheriff’s office, “Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved.” He leaves behind a 6-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

An investigation is ongoing.

