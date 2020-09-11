Advertisement

Group says absentee ballot ‘inaccessible’ to some voters with disabilities

North Carolina law allows any voter to receive assistance going in or out of a voting booth, as well as preparing a ballot
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The group, Disability Rights North Carolina, is raising the question of accessibility when it comes to absentee ballots in North Carolina.

They say, some people living with disabilities can’t fill out an absentee ballot without assistance, and disability-rights experts say that’s a serious issue for folks in North Carolina who are worried about the health risks of heading to the polls in a pandemic.

Virginia Knowlton Marcus, chief executive of Disability Rights North Carolina, said the state Board of Elections has not provided alternatives to accommodate individuals with disabilities, who are unable to independently and privately read and mark a paper ballot from their home.

“The absentee ballots in North Carolina are inaccessible to many people with disabilities,” she said.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, North Carolina law allows any voter to receive assistance going in or out of a voting booth, as well as preparing a ballot, if the person providing help is a near relative or legal guardian of the voter.

A near relative is a spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, child, grandchild, mother- or father-in-law, son- or daughter-in-law, stepparent or stepchild.

Some voters may receive help from other assistants. If a voter meets any condition below, he or she is eligible to get help from a person of their choice, except the voter’s employer or union representative, or an agent thereof.

