Advertisement

Greenville City Council approves stormwater pipe repair contract

NC Earthworks was awarded the contract for $695,894 and includes eight priority projects
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council awarded the contract for projects and 15% continency totaling more than $800,000 for the 2021 for Storm water On-Call Pipe Repair Projects.

According to city leaders, the measure was approved during the council’s Thursday night regular meeting.

NC Earthworks was awarded the contract, which is for $695,894.78 and includes eight priority projects. The contract also includes a 15 percent contingency of $104,385 for a total of $800,279.78.

The city lists the projects in the contract as th following: Forbes Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, 111 East 9th Street, Howell and Greene Street, Howell and Skinner Street, Green Springs Road, South Eastern Street, South Wright Road at Jefferson Drive, and Manhattan and Chestnut Street.

The city lists funding for the projects comes from the Storm water Utility Fund. Leaders add, storm water projects are identified through a combination of investigations performed during the watershed master planning effort, road resurfacing, or daily inspection of storm water infrastructure.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper orders flags fly at half-staff on Patriot Day, Remembering 9/11 victims and families

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, .Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11,

News

Group says absentee ballot ‘inaccessible’ to some voters with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The group, Disability Rights North Carolina, is raising the question of accessibility when it comes to absentee ballots in North Carolina.

News

Bar owners rally in Raleigh to be allowed to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bar owners across the state say they are struggling financially since being ordered to shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19 and took those concerns to Raleigh Thursday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers Friday.

Latest News

News

Grand opening for new Morehead City Playground and Splash Pad

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Morehead City held a grand opening for the new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday

News

Washington man charged with trafficking heroin & cocaine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Washington man is behind bars on half a million dollars bond after authorities say he was making trips to New York and bringing back heroin and cocaine.

News

Kingsford Charcoal and Sam Jones BBQ team up for free lunch customer thank you

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kingsford Charcoal sponsored Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville with a $5,000 donation. Jones provided customers with $20 of free food each until the funds were gone.

News

Golden LEAF grant to fund boatbuilding programs at BCCC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County Community College will start two new programs in Boat Manufacturing & Repair and Boat Building with the support of a $200,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

News

ECU receives high marks for diversity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
East Carolina University is receiving high marks nationally for diversity as the university earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award, or HEED, for the ninth straight year.

News

Martin Community College helping tornado victims in Bertie County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Neighbors were helping neighbors Thursday as one community college in the East donated money to victims of the recent tornado in Bertie County