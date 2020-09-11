Greenville City Council approves stormwater pipe repair contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council awarded the contract for projects and 15% continency totaling more than $800,000 for the 2021 for Storm water On-Call Pipe Repair Projects.

According to city leaders, the measure was approved during the council’s Thursday night regular meeting.

NC Earthworks was awarded the contract, which is for $695,894.78 and includes eight priority projects. The contract also includes a 15 percent contingency of $104,385 for a total of $800,279.78.

The city lists the projects in the contract as th following: Forbes Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, 111 East 9th Street, Howell and Greene Street, Howell and Skinner Street, Green Springs Road, South Eastern Street, South Wright Road at Jefferson Drive, and Manhattan and Chestnut Street.

The city lists funding for the projects comes from the Storm water Utility Fund. Leaders add, storm water projects are identified through a combination of investigations performed during the watershed master planning effort, road resurfacing, or daily inspection of storm water infrastructure.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.