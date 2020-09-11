Grand opening for new Morehead City Playground and Splash Pad

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City held a grand opening for the new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday.

The new playground was completed around the beginning of May, but it hasn’t been able to open due to the statewide order closing public playgrounds in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new playground is made of a composite material that is more durable and easier to maintain than wood, and features several new amenities, including disability-accessible swings and a climbable lighthouse structure.

“It was really neat, we’ve waited patiently to finally get this thing open. To finally get it open and see the kids just be able to run in at will be able do what they wanted to do. That was to have fun,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs.

The park’s theme is Morehead City, from the boats to the lighthouse structure.

