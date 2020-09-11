Advertisement

Governor Cooper orders flags fly at half-staff on Patriot Day, Remembering 9/11 victims and families

This day honors the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, their families, and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to Patriot Day
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to Patriot Day
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, .Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11,

This day honors the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, their families, and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.

“Today, nearly two decades after September 11, 2001, we mourn those who died and remain grateful to those who rushed to help. In Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, and here at home, bravery and strength prevailed and lessons of service and sacrifice remain as strong today as they were in 2001,” said Governor Cooper.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff from sunset to sunrise on Friday.

