Golden LEAF grant to fund boatbuilding programs at BCCC

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College will start two new programs in Boat Manufacturing & Repair and Boat Building with the support of a $200,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

The college is adding the new programs to help create a local employment pipeline for regional companies such as Pamlico Yachts, Caldwell Marine, and Iconic Marine.

The programs will be held at the Beaufort County Skills Center beginning during the Fall 2021 semester.

The funding will be used to purchase major equipment and to hire an instructor.

Students will have the option to earn a diploma and/or third-party and post-secondary credentials, as well as participate in work-based learning opportunities.

