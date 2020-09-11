Advertisement

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s arrest by pointing fingers at one another.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case.

Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper orders flags fly at half-staff on Patriot Day, Remembering 9/11 victims and families

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, .Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11,

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

News

Greenville City Council approves stormwater pipe repair contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Greenville City Council awarded the contract for projects and 15% continency totaling more than $800,000 for the 2021 for Storm water On-Call Pipe Repair Projects.

News

Group says absentee ballot ‘inaccessible’ to some voters with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The group, Disability Rights North Carolina, is raising the question of accessibility when it comes to absentee ballots in North Carolina.

Latest News

News

Bar owners rally in Raleigh to be allowed to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bar owners across the state say they are struggling financially since being ordered to shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19 and took those concerns to Raleigh Thursday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers Friday.

News

Grand opening for new Morehead City Playground and Splash Pad

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Morehead City held a grand opening for the new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday

News

Washington man charged with trafficking heroin & cocaine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Washington man is behind bars on half a million dollars bond after authorities say he was making trips to New York and bringing back heroin and cocaine.

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

News

Kingsford Charcoal and Sam Jones BBQ team up for free lunch customer thank you

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kingsford Charcoal sponsored Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville with a $5,000 donation. Jones provided customers with $20 of free food each until the funds were gone.