ENC leaders tell residents to be ready during peak of hurricane season

BEAUFORT N.C. (WITN) - We are officially in the peak of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. During peak season, community leaders along the coast are advising residents that now is not the time to let your guard down against any potential storms.

Earlier this week, the town of Beaufort and its emergency responders met with National Weather Service meteorologists to talk about the remainder of the 2020 hurricane season.

Eastern Carolina is no stranger to hurricanes and this year the area continued to break records with the earliest 'R' named storm of the alphabetically named storms.

With those concerns and historic information learned, leaders for the coastal town say they need residents to be ready for any storm and any impact it could bring.

“We’re in the peak of the hurricane season and we certainly don’t want to relax right now. There are a lot of storms that are forming, hopefully we will be spared storms this season, but we need to be prepared,” said Newton.

Whether storm surge, rain, wind, or even tornadoes, leaders want residents to look at all dangerous aspects of a storm. Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton said the message of the virtual meeting was to not judge a storm/hurricane solely on its category. Hurricanes have wind scales based on intensity and damage associated with it. The highest on the scale is a category 5 hurricane with winds of 157 mph or higher and creates catastrophic damage. However, lower numbered major storms can do the same.

Mayor Newton said the NWS meteorologists also focused on the need for residents to stock enough food and water for up to a week, which was another lesson learned from Hurricane Florence. During that hurricane, the town was without power for seven days following the storm.

