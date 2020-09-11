Advertisement

ENC leaders tell residents to be ready during peak of hurricane season

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT N.C. (WITN) - We are officially in the peak of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. During peak season, community leaders along the coast are advising residents that now is not the time to let your guard down against any potential storms.

Earlier this week, the town of Beaufort and its emergency responders met with National Weather Service meteorologists to talk about the remainder of the 2020 hurricane season.

Eastern Carolina is no stranger to hurricanes and this year the area continued to break records with the earliest 'R' named storm of the alphabetically named storms.

With those concerns and historic information learned, leaders for the coastal town say they need residents to be ready for any storm and any impact it could bring.

“We’re in the peak of the hurricane season and we certainly don’t want to relax right now. There are a lot of storms that are forming, hopefully we will be spared storms this season, but we need to be prepared,” said Newton.

Whether storm surge, rain, wind, or even tornadoes, leaders want residents to look at all dangerous aspects of a storm. Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton said the message of the virtual meeting was to not judge a storm/hurricane solely on its category. Hurricanes have wind scales based on intensity and damage associated with it. The highest on the scale is a category 5 hurricane with winds of 157 mph or higher and creates catastrophic damage. However, lower numbered major storms can do the same.

Mayor Newton said the NWS meteorologists also focused on the need for residents to stock enough food and water for up to a week, which was another lesson learned from Hurricane Florence. During that hurricane, the town was without power for seven days following the storm.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand opening for new Morehead City Playground and Splash Pad

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Morehead City held a grand opening for the new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday

News

Washington man charged with trafficking heroin & cocaine

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Washington man is behind bars on half a million dollars bond after authorities say he was making trips to New York and bringing back heroin and cocaine.

News

Kingsford Charcoal and Sam Jones BBQ team up for free lunch customer thank you

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kingsford Charcoal sponsored Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville with a $5,000 donation. Jones provided customers with $20 of free food each until the funds were gone.

News

Golden LEAF grant to fund boatbuilding programs at BCCC

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County Community College will start two new programs in Boat Manufacturing & Repair and Boat Building with the support of a $200,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

News

ECU receives high marks for diversity

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
East Carolina University is receiving high marks nationally for diversity as the university earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award, or HEED, for the ninth straight year.

Latest News

News

Martin Community College helping tornado victims in Bertie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Neighbors were helping neighbors Thursday as one community college in the East donated money to victims of the recent tornado in Bertie County

News

History Professor Compares Trump and Covid-19 to Wilson and the Spanish Flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Historians compare Covid-19 pandemic to Spanish Flu of 1918, and compare how leaders responded.

News

September 11th observances planned for ENC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Several local ceremonies are scheduled for Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

News

ECU Athletics Department considering additional furloughs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
The ECU Athletics Department is now looking at adding potential furlough days. This would add to the five-day furloughs they had for the entire department in the summer.

News

What you can do post-Labor Day celebrations to slow the spread of COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Health officials recommend making note of who you may have come in contact with during holiday activities to help with contact tracing.