ECU receives high marks for diversity

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is receiving high marks nationally for diversity as the university earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award, or HEED, for the ninth straight year.

The award is sponsored by Insight Into Diversity magazine.

It highlights colleges and universities showing commitment to inclusion and diversity on campus.

The winners were selected by their focus on things like gender, ethnicity, disabilities, race, veterans, and the LGBTQ community.

Lakesha Alston Forbes is ECU’s Equity and Diversity Associate Provost. She says she is proud of people who’ve worked hard at the university for this award. “Folks who are committed to this work and who work in a number of different ways to ensure that we have a diversity and inclusive learning environment.”

Forbes says now that ECU has won this award, the next step is pushing for more diversity within the university’s faculty and leadership.

