ECU Board of Trustees and search committee have timeline to name new chancellor

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has been operating with an interim chancellor for almost a year-and-a-half, but on Friday the Board of Trustees and the chancellors search committee moved closer to finding a new school leader.

Ron Mitchelson has been serving as ECU’s Interim Chancellor for nearly a year. Board members say COVID-19 interfered with ECU’s search for a new chancellor, but have now resumed the search.

Some professors, such as Purificacion Martinez, the Faculty Senate Chair, are searching for a chancellor who will foster diversity and inclusion. “Commit to selecting a chancellor who will foster diversity, inclusion and excellence in our university,” she said.

Board Chairman Vern Davenport said the mission for Friday’s meeting was to select a list of applicants that will move forward to video interviews. “It could be six, eight, 10, 12 whatever we end up deciding today,” he said.

After the video interviews are completed, the applicant list will narrow and some candidates will be invited to visit ECU’s campus. “Our obligation is to bring a minimum of two candidates to the Board of Trustees,” said Davenport.

If the board approves those two candidates, Davenport said they will present them to the UNC System President and board for consideration.

If the Board of Governors gives the go ahead, they can enter into negotiations. “The process should conclude this year, if everything goes according to plan,” Davenport said.

The ECU Board of Trustees hopes to have a chancellor on campus by the 2021 spring semester.

During the last year-and-a-half, ECU has had its share of leaders.

The former president of Golden LEAF Foundation, Dan Gerlach, was named interim chancellor, replacing former Chancellor Cecil Staton who was unexpectedly forced out of his position last March.

Gerlach resigned soon after when photos of him drinking in a popular student bar in downtown Greenville surfaced.

Dr.  Ron Mitchelson, ECU provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, continues to serve as the current interim chancellor.

