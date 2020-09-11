Man out on bond for drug charges arrested next day for same thing

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man who they arrested following a month-long drug investigation was back at it again the next day after being released on bond.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Ebron, 33, of Robersonville, on Wednesday on a variety of drug charges after executing a search warrant at his home in northern Pitt County. Officials say he was released on a $51,000 secured bond the same day.

On Thursday, detectives say they learned that Ebron was selling heroin again.

Officials say detectives tried to stop Ebron’s vehicle on Oakley Road when he took off.

During the chase, deputies say that Ebron threw heroin from the windows of the vehicle which was eventually recovered.

The chase ended when deputies say Ebron stopped.

Ebron is now charged with felon flee to elude arrest, four counts of possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, four counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, three counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay, obstruct a public officer, and littering.

He’s being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

