Chamber of Commerce event hopes to bring in revenue for local restaurants

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, with many struggling to make ends meet amid shutdowns and stay at home orders. But one local chamber of commerce has come up with a unique challenge to encourage the community to support area restaurants.

It’s called ‘Taste of the Crystal Coast’ and it officially kicks off on Saturday, the campaign is being hosted by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. Together with more than 26 local restaurants the campaign rewards diners for snapping a picture of their meal or beverage from one of the participating locations.

Anna Smith is the Program Manager for the Chamber of Commerce, she says this entire project is focused on supporting their small businesses.

"We designed this campaign as a way to encourage people to go out and eat or drink at these participating locations and we can promise them it’s a safe way to bring business back to our community,” said Smith.

New businesses like Stable Grounds Coffee Shop in Newport and Nautical Nutrition say this support is encouraging in what’s been a tough year.

Caroline Collins, Owner of Nautical Nutrition says joining in on the event is what it means to be apart of a community. “Being able to be apart of the local community and having that support from people and them getting the rewards of shopping local is amazing,” said Collins.

Both Collins and Katie Dixon, Owner of Stable Grounds say the community support is the only reason they are able to keep their doors open.

“It’s been amazing we’ve just had the warmest welcome from the community,” said Dixon.

The Chamber of Commerce has a full list of all of the participating businesses on their website, https://nccoastchamber.com/. ‘Taste of the Crystal Coast’ runs through October 31st.

Community members participating in the campaign are encouraged to snap a picture of their food or drinks and upload it to social media using the hastags #TasteOfTheCrystalCoast and #ShareTheCrystalCoast. Each entry earns you points and points can win participants free gift cards.

