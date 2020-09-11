Bready Bear fundraiser gives back to Pitt County foster care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can get a specially-made loaf of bread while giving back to local children.

Great Harvest Bread Co. in Greenville is selling “bready bears,” which is a loaf of bread shaped like a teddy bear, starting Friday. The money will go towards Pitt County Department of Social Services and Bridge Foster Ministry to support foster care efforts within the community.

Representatives from foster care systems will be at Great Harvest from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. to share more information on foster care services. The bakery says there will also be some special guests there making the bears.

Bears will be available for pick up from September 21-25.

Great Harvest Bread Company is located at 2803 Evans Street in Greenville.

