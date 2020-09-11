Advertisement

Bready Bear fundraiser gives back to Pitt County foster care

Great Harvest Bread Company is selling loaves of bread that look like teddy bears.
The Bready Bear fundraiser kicks off at Great Harvest Bread Company.
The Bready Bear fundraiser kicks off at Great Harvest Bread Company.(Great Harvest Bread Company)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can get a specially-made loaf of bread while giving back to local children.

Great Harvest Bread Co. in Greenville is selling “bready bears,” which is a loaf of bread shaped like a teddy bear, starting Friday. The money will go towards Pitt County Department of Social Services and Bridge Foster Ministry to support foster care efforts within the community.

Representatives from foster care systems will be at Great Harvest from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. to share more information on foster care services. The bakery says there will also be some special guests there making the bears.

Bears will be available for pick up from September 21-25.

Great Harvest Bread Company is located at 2803 Evans Street in Greenville.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: PM showers and storms Friday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers Friday.

Local

Pamlico River Ferry not operating due to fog

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Thick fog Friday morning is causing some changes to ferry services.

News

Governor Cooper orders flags fly at half-staff on Patriot Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, .Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11,

Pets

Saving Graces: Bailey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.

Latest News

Local

REMEMBERING 9/11: Events happening across the east

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and multiple events are planned to across the east to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

News

NCEL 09-10-20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Greenville City Council approves stormwater pipe repair contract

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Greenville City Council awarded the contract for projects and 15% continency totaling more than $800,000 for the 2021 for Storm water On-Call Pipe Repair Projects.

News

Group says absentee ballot ‘inaccessible’ to some voters with disabilities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The group, Disability Rights North Carolina, is raising the question of accessibility when it comes to absentee ballots in North Carolina.

News

Bar owners rally in Raleigh to be allowed to reopen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bar owners across the state say they are struggling financially since being ordered to shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19 and took those concerns to Raleigh Thursday.

News

Grand opening for new Morehead City Playground and Splash Pad

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Morehead City held a grand opening for the new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday