What you can do post-Labor Day celebrations to slow the spread of COVID

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Reporting some of its lowest numbers in months, the state faced another challenge in the fight against the virus over the holiday weekend.

“We certainly put guidance out in advance asking people to think about what is really necessary and to be mindful of their behavior,” said Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover.

It’s too early to tell what the effects will be from Labor Day activity, according to state and local health officials. But typical summer holiday behavior, like beach trips, backyard barbecues, and travel, have health officials keeping an eye on the numbers across the state.

“As much as we can limit that, and if it’s not necessary to have these large mass gatherings then we want to avoid that,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Health officials recommend cooperating with your local public health offices as much as possible. To help prevent the spread if you were exposed over the long weekend, health officials recommend making note of people you came in contact with, as a precaution, and to answer calls from your local health departments if you receive them.

“It would make it a lot easier if they were to be put into a situation where they were to be asked these questions,” said Richmond-Hoover.

State and local health officials have attributed bumps in COVID-19 cases over the summer to activity from major summer holidays like Memorial Day or Fourth of July.

“Please work with your local public health, so that we can inform others who may have been there or in other places where you might have exposed others,” said North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen. “So, it is really important to pick up the phone.”

In the meantime, Richmond-Hoover said there are options for those that may feel uneasy about a celebration they went to. But, those results won’t be seen for at least another week.

“Certainly, there are provisions within the testing guidance that would allow for these individuals to be tested for coronavirus,” said Richmond-Hoover.

