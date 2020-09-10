Advertisement

What you can do post-Labor Day celebrations to slow the spread of COVID

Health officials recommend making note of who you may have come in contact with during holiday activities to help with contact tracing.
Drive-thru testing in Duplin County
Drive-thru testing in Duplin County(WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Reporting some of its lowest numbers in months, the state faced another challenge in the fight against the virus over the holiday weekend.

“We certainly put guidance out in advance asking people to think about what is really necessary and to be mindful of their behavior,” said Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover.

It’s too early to tell what the effects will be from Labor Day activity, according to state and local health officials. But typical summer holiday behavior, like beach trips, backyard barbecues, and travel, have health officials keeping an eye on the numbers across the state.

“As much as we can limit that, and if it’s not necessary to have these large mass gatherings then we want to avoid that,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Health officials recommend cooperating with your local public health offices as much as possible. To help prevent the spread if you were exposed over the long weekend, health officials recommend making note of people you came in contact with, as a precaution, and to answer calls from your local health departments if you receive them.

“It would make it a lot easier if they were to be put into a situation where they were to be asked these questions,” said Richmond-Hoover.

State and local health officials have attributed bumps in COVID-19 cases over the summer to activity from major summer holidays like Memorial Day or Fourth of July.

“Please work with your local public health, so that we can inform others who may have been there or in other places where you might have exposed others,” said North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen. “So, it is really important to pick up the phone.”

In the meantime, Richmond-Hoover said there are options for those that may feel uneasy about a celebration they went to. But, those results won’t be seen for at least another week.

“Certainly, there are provisions within the testing guidance that would allow for these individuals to be tested for coronavirus,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ENC leaders tell residents to be ready during peak of hurricane season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
We are officially in the peak of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. During peak season, community leaders along the coast are advising residents that now is not the time to let your guard down against any potential storms.

News

History Professor Compares Trump and Covid-19 to Wilson and the Spanish Flu

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Historians compare Covid-19 pandemic to Spanish Flu of 1918, and compare how leaders responded.

News

September 11th observances planned for ENC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Several local ceremonies are scheduled for Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

News

ECU Athletics Department considering additional furloughs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
The ECU Athletics Department is now looking at adding potential furlough days. This would add to the five-day furloughs they had for the entire department in the summer.

Latest News

News

Local artist begins stained-glass project at Faith, Hope & Love Chapel at CarolinaEast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Local Artist Michaele Rose Watson is working on a massive stained-glass art project for The Faith, Hope & Love Chapel at the new CarolinaEast Cancer Center in New Bern.

News

AG: N. Carolina board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina’s elections board won’t try to stop enforcement of a court ruling that would allow more convicted felons to vote this fall, but legislators still could appeal last week’s decision.

News

Carteret County man arrested on child pornography charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newport man Thursday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

ECU

COVID-19 infects ECU fraternities & sororities

Updated: 4 hours ago
ECU said there were clusters at 13 different Greek organizations with a total of 126 positive cases.

News

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 faces federal charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A prosecutor says a driver accused of shooting at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend is facing a federal firearms charge.

News

College Foundation of North Carolina shares tools for college planning

Updated: 4 hours ago
College Foundation of NC shares tools for college planning