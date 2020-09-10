WALMART PEEPER: Person of interest photos released

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are hoping to identify a man wanted for questioning in a case of peeping at a Walmart.

A surveillance photo of the person of interest was released Thursday afternoon.

Police say the electronic peeping happened last Thursday around 12:40 p.m. at the Walmart on U.S. 70.

Captain Rodney Russell says it appears the peeper was trying to take photos up the skirts of women shoppers. He said right now they have just one report of this happening.

Officers say if you know who the man is or remember seeing anyone matching the photo to call them at (252)939-3160, the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

