Sidewalk work to get underway in Jacksonville

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is set to get underway on sidewalks in several areas of Jacksonville to eliminate what might be trip or fall hazards.

The city of Jacksonville says work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 10 to grind sidewalk areas.

The areas of work will include Iverleigh Lane, Plantation Boulevard, Clifton Road, Doris Avenue, Sioux Drive, and Barn Street in the residential Northwoods neighborhood. Work will also take place on the northbound side of Western Boulevard from Huff Drive to NC24.

The work is weather dependent.

The focus of the work is to smooth out areas of sidewalk that have become broken, lifted by tree roots, or shifted due to soil erosion.

Part of the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan is to provide safer travel for pedestrians or those with disabilities by smoothing out sidewalks, providing compliant sidewalk ramps, and adding more sidewalks around the City.

