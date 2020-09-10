Advertisement

Residents near John Paul II speak out about noise ordinance set to go before city council

Residents speak out about noise ordinance.
Residents speak out about noise ordinance.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Resident’s in one neighborhood in Greenville are speaking out about additional noise they fear could come with more activities at the John Paul II’s Athletic Complex.

After JP2′s Athletic Complex was built, neighborhoods directly behind the complex had to come to terms with the fact that on Friday nights until 11 o’clock, there’d be noise from fans and players attending a game.

Now, residents say there could be more noise that could disrupt their lives, and they aren’t happy.

Rich Balot, the developer of the complex said that after the athletic complex was built, the phones were blowing up with different people in the community wanting to use the new complex.

Residents who live behind and close to the newly constructed complex say they’ve learned to deal with the noise from high school games, but a proposed Text Amendment (TA) could bring in more traffic and more noise.

Balot said community calls were coming in so frequently, they decided to go to the city and see if they can allow others to use the complex.

Albi McLawhorn said residents just got used to the noise they had to deal with on Friday nights from the high school games, now they would have to deal with a potential of more.

McLawhorn and other residents said the TA would allow amplified sound of 75 decibels until 11 o’clock, instead of the usual 70.

Balot said he understands the concerns of the neighbors, and wants to figure out a solution.

To fix some of the issues residents have, Balot, residents and some people from the city met Wednesday to discuss a compromise.

Greenville city council will meet Thursday to discuss the TA compromise.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Craven County Schools reports positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nash County reports its 33rd death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
In figures released late Wednesday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 24 deaths in Pitt County.

News

Another COVID-19 cluster found at UNCW

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) has identified another cluster of five COVID-19 cases in a dorm, Keystone Hall, Wednesday September 9.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Another 1 to 2 inches of rain possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers through Friday.

Latest News

News

Researchers studying restored oyster reefs along the coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Matthew Herchik
Oysters and their habitats are vital to coastal communities, like the ones here in eastern North Carolina, and researchers are studying how to protect the reefs and create a more abundant future for them.

News

Brody School of medicine receives $15 million CARES Act funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Brody received this money to help improve treatments, advance vaccine research, and minimize the impact of COVID-19 in the region and state.

News

UPDATE: Three people arrested in Cook Out parking lot assault case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say they have arrested three people for an assault that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

News

Sidewalk work to get underway in Jacksonville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Work is set to get underway on sidewalks in several areas of Jacksonville to eliminate what might be trip or fall hazards.

News

Local artists drop new song to uplift community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
- Three friends and local artists contribute to the new music video, ‘We Believe in Greenville,’ and hope the message transcends Eastern Carolina boundaries.

News

Emerald Isle beach driving permits now available

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
There may not be as many people in the water along the Crystal Coast but the town of Emerald Isle is preparing for more people to enjoy the beach in their vehicles.