Residents near John Paul II speak out about noise ordinance set to go before city council
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Resident’s in one neighborhood in Greenville are speaking out about additional noise they fear could come with more activities at the John Paul II’s Athletic Complex.
After JP2′s Athletic Complex was built, neighborhoods directly behind the complex had to come to terms with the fact that on Friday nights until 11 o’clock, there’d be noise from fans and players attending a game.
Now, residents say there could be more noise that could disrupt their lives, and they aren’t happy.
Rich Balot, the developer of the complex said that after the athletic complex was built, the phones were blowing up with different people in the community wanting to use the new complex.
Residents who live behind and close to the newly constructed complex say they’ve learned to deal with the noise from high school games, but a proposed Text Amendment (TA) could bring in more traffic and more noise.
Balot said community calls were coming in so frequently, they decided to go to the city and see if they can allow others to use the complex.
Albi McLawhorn said residents just got used to the noise they had to deal with on Friday nights from the high school games, now they would have to deal with a potential of more.
McLawhorn and other residents said the TA would allow amplified sound of 75 decibels until 11 o’clock, instead of the usual 70.
Balot said he understands the concerns of the neighbors, and wants to figure out a solution.
To fix some of the issues residents have, Balot, residents and some people from the city met Wednesday to discuss a compromise.
Greenville city council will meet Thursday to discuss the TA compromise.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.