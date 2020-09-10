Residents near John Paul II speak out about noise ordinance set to go before city council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Resident’s in one neighborhood in Greenville are speaking out about additional noise they fear could come with more activities at the John Paul II’s Athletic Complex.

After JP2′s Athletic Complex was built, neighborhoods directly behind the complex had to come to terms with the fact that on Friday nights until 11 o’clock, there’d be noise from fans and players attending a game.

Now, residents say there could be more noise that could disrupt their lives, and they aren’t happy.

Rich Balot, the developer of the complex said that after the athletic complex was built, the phones were blowing up with different people in the community wanting to use the new complex.

Residents who live behind and close to the newly constructed complex say they’ve learned to deal with the noise from high school games, but a proposed Text Amendment (TA) could bring in more traffic and more noise.

Balot said community calls were coming in so frequently, they decided to go to the city and see if they can allow others to use the complex.

“All of the residents have realized that it has brought appeal, and the developer of the property really wants to allow third party use of the facility which opens a whole different can of worms than is presently open.”

Albi McLawhorn said residents just got used to the noise they had to deal with on Friday nights from the high school games, now they would have to deal with a potential of more.

“Schools only in Monday through Friday, and it lets out in the summer. With the third parties, that’s all year long.”

McLawhorn and other residents said the TA would allow amplified sound of 75 decibels until 11 o’clock, instead of the usual 70.

“If a third party use is sponsored by the city, like a city league, then there’s an exception with the present noise ordinance which basically says the city doesn’t have to follow the noise cap.”

Balot said he understands the concerns of the neighbors, and wants to figure out a solution.

“I am sympathetic with them actually because I’ve always tried to put myself in anyone’s shoes, and while we are trying to do something good here, I don’t want it to be at their sacrifice.”

To fix some of the issues residents have, Balot, residents and some people from the city met Wednesday to discuss a compromise.

“The text amendment as it stands on the city’s records would allow for us to have a third party use the sound or lights or both, one day per week. And today we worked out a deal that would change that to once a week to once a month for sound and lights.”

Greenville city council will meet Thursday to discuss the TA compromise.

