Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 faces federal charge

(AP Images)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A prosecutor says a driver accused of shooting at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend is facing a federal firearms charge.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., said Thursday that 33-year-old Franklin Joseph Dangerfield of Ladson, South Carolina, is charged with possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun.

Dangerfield was arrested after a high-speed chase that began Saturday evening in southern North Carolina’s Nash County and ended across the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Higdon says one person was shot in the shoulder and another person was hit in the face by shattered glass. A deputy was also injured.

