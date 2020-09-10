Advertisement

POLICE: Man dies after jumping out of car in Goldsboro

Goldsboro police say 35-year-old Michael Pridgen Jr. of Mount Olive jumped out of car on U.S. 70 E at Wayne Memorial Drive.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after jumping out a moving car.

Goldsboro police say 35-year-old Michael Pridgen Jr. of Mount Olive jumped out of car on U.S. 70 E at Wayne Memorial Drive Wednesday morning. Officers say he got into an argument with the driver, Jessica Ortiz, and was hit by another car.

Pridgen was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare where he later died.

Ortiz has been cited for driving while license revoked. The driver who hit Pridgen will not be charged.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

