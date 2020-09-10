Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Friday

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Tonight

The trough of low pressure will push inland tonight bringing more scattered showers. The overall rain chances will decrease late tonight, but a few showers will persist. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach the area Friday keeping a good coverage of showers and storms popping across the area. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 40% Saturday with another dip to 20% on Sunday. Weekend highs will continue in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.

Next Week

Monday will see a front move in from the northwest and produce a few showers and storms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Behind the front, much drier air will build in for Tuesday through Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny those days with highs from the upper 70s Tuesday to the mid 80s by Friday. Nights will cool to the lower 60s.