Phillip’s Forecast: Humid air with more rain showers

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Tonight

The trough of low pressure will push inland tonight bringing more scattered showers. The overall rain chances will decrease late tonight, but a few showers will persist. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers with rumbles of thunder will continue through Friday. (WITN)

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach the area Friday keeping a good coverage of showers and storms popping across the area. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 40% Saturday with another dip to 20% on Sunday. Weekend highs will continue in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.