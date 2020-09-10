Advertisement

Paulette may threaten Bermuda; Rene staying well out to sea

A weak tropical wave near the Bahamas may slowly develop this weekend as it tracks westward.
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Paulette’s winds are at 50 mph early afternoon Thursday. The storm is forecast to approach Bermuda and then is expected to turn more northerly over the weekend, keeping the storm away from the East Coast. By Monday, the storm is expected to be at hurricane strength when is nears Bermuda.

Tropical storms Paulette and Rene are expected to turn more northerly over the weekend.
Tropical storms Paulette and Rene are expected to turn more northerly over the weekend.(WITN)

Tropical Storm Rene is located over the central Atlantic Ocean and has 50 mph winds. The storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Like Paulette, this storm is expected to drift west before turning north over the weekend. Neither system will directly affect Eastern N.C. or the U.S. over the next five days. High rip currents are expected from the swells radiating out from Paulette.

A weak tropical wave may slowly become more organized near the Bahamas over the next couple of days. This system has a 20% chance of development as it moves towards Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Humid air with more rain showers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers through Friday.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 9th 4:00PM

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 9th 4:00PM

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, September 6 11:00PM

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, September 3

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT

Latest News

Hurricane

Nana makes landfall over Belize. Weakening over Central America.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Nana has moved inland and is quickly weakening.

News

Sneads Ferry woman watched from 1,000 miles away as her home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
The clean-up is continuing throughout the gulf coast after Hurricane Laura destroyed houses and took down power lines on the Texas-Louisiana border. Denise Corman lives in Sneads Ferry but grew up in Lake Charles. As the storm made landfall, Corman said she was on a video chat with her family as they barely made it out alive.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, August 30

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 29 at 6PM

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

News

Storm surge models show Hurricane Laura bringing catastrophic levels of water to Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Stacia Strong
Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast taking aim near the Texas and Louisiana border, the massive storm is expected to bring catastrophic levels of storm surge to the region.