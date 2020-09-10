Paulette may threaten Bermuda; Rene staying well out to sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Paulette’s winds are at 50 mph early afternoon Thursday. The storm is forecast to approach Bermuda and then is expected to turn more northerly over the weekend, keeping the storm away from the East Coast. By Monday, the storm is expected to be at hurricane strength when is nears Bermuda.

Tropical storms Paulette and Rene are expected to turn more northerly over the weekend. (WITN)

Tropical Storm Rene is located over the central Atlantic Ocean and has 50 mph winds. The storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Like Paulette, this storm is expected to drift west before turning north over the weekend. Neither system will directly affect Eastern N.C. or the U.S. over the next five days. High rip currents are expected from the swells radiating out from Paulette.

A weak tropical wave may slowly become more organized near the Bahamas over the next couple of days. This system has a 20% chance of development as it moves towards Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

