Local artists drop new song to uplift community

‘We Believe in Greenville’ touches on current topics and inspires resilience
We believe in Greenville song
We believe in Greenville song(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three friends and local artists contribute to the new music video, ‘We Believe in Greenville,’ and hope the message transcends Eastern Carolina boundaries.

The song, that just came out on YouTube this past Sunday, talks about challenges of life in 2020 such as living with COVID-19 and uplifting the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Songwriter Roberto Concepcion (stage name Berto), singer Darren Anderson (RoyalDBlack) and rapper Deante Williams (Yucca) say they wanted to emphasize the need for the city to come together and support one another through this time.

Concepcion says they featured 14 local businesses around town, encouraging people to support them in the song and video.

“Look at where you live," he said. “Look at the places that are here in town and just be happy with it. Be content. Don’t worry about nothing else."

Williams' rap took on the the topic of social justice and equality. “People killing each other all for no reason, and it’s just like a whole lot of anger,” he said. “At a time like this, it’s the most important time to come together so we can make a change for the future.”

Anderson agreed. “The stuff that we got going on, we’re definitely trying to make an anthem out of it," he explained. “We got to maintain our 6 feet but that doesn’t mean we can’t be together as one in the community.”

The three artists said they were happy to be involved in the project and spread a message of communal strength and resilience.

