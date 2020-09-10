Local artist begins stained-glass project at Faith, Hope & Love Chapel at CarolinaEast

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Local Artist Michaele Rose Watson is working on a stained-glass art project for The Faith, Hope & Love Chapel at the new CarolinaEast Cancer Center in New Bern.

SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center commissioned the prestigious Chapel Stained-Glass project to Watson last month.

Michaele Rose Watson was chosen due to her extensive experience in commercial, residential, and preservation stained-glass creations, and is expected to bring a wealth of talent to the inspirational Chapel.

“I am extremely honored to be chosen to create the environment for The Faith, Hope & Love Chapel inside the Cancer Center. For over 35 years, I have designed custom stained-glass creations for patrons,” said Watson.

Watson’s inspired art project consists of four windows and one door, and the initial work on the pieces are already underway in Watson’s studio at 217 Middle Street in New Bern.

According to artist, The initial design has been approved, and she has completed a full-scale pattern incorporating Lambert’s mouth-blown hand-crafted glass, known as “glass with a soul.” The German glassmaker is still using the traditional methods developed in 1887. The color palette consists of blues and greens combined with Kokomo clear ripple glass to resemble the water features that grace the award-winning medical center’s logo and architectural elements.

Michaele says, " This commission will be my first project creating the environment for an entire room.” She added, “As I began researching the healing colors for cancer, I felt an enormous responsibility to help ease the stress of patients and staff who walked through this door. The theme is the ‘Flow of Water,’ with splashes of colors that reflect our native eastern North Carolina landscapes. My goal was to create a design where people would experience serenity, tranquility, coolness, and calm when they entered the Chapel. I wanted The Faith, Hope & Love Chapel to be a place to focus on healing.”

Hospital leaders say, The Faith, Hope & Love Chapel is near completion, and will offer spiritual solace for patients, visitors, and employees.

The three-story, 80,000 square feet, $37-million Cancer Center will offer radiation oncology, medical oncology, nutrition services, social worker and psychological support services, and a palliative care and survivorship program, among other services.

Michaele acquired the skills of traditional stained-glass restoration in the early 70s and has flourished as a sought-after artist ever since. Her commissions include commercial, residential, and preservation pieces, including the restoration of Luxfer/prism transom tile panels that distinguish many of New Bern’s historic buildings. After graduating with a BFA in ceramics at East Carolina University in 1991, Michaele’s art interest expanded to clay. She produces unique sculptures, including nautical orbs, gold leaf bowls, eggs, and more. You can visit Michaele’s Studio M on the first floor of her renovated 100-year-old building at 217 Middle Street, New Bern.

