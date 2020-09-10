Jim’s Forecast: Wet weather rolls on

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Thursday

With a few more peaks of sunshine between the showers, Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will be high and the heat index will register in the middle 90s. The severe weather threat remains low, but scattered heavy downpours will create the possibility of localized flooding in some areas. The rain chance will run near 60% with rainfall totals averaging 0.50″ with a few locations pushing over 1.00″.

Scattered showers with rumbles of thunder will continue through Friday. (WITN)

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach the area Friday keeping a good coverage of showers and storms popping across the area. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 40% Saturday with another dip to 20% on Sunday. Weekend highs will continue to run in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.