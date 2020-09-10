Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Wet weather rolls on

Rain will continue on Thursday and Friday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Thursday

With a few more peaks of sunshine between the showers, Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will be high and the heat index will register in the middle 90s. The severe weather threat remains low, but scattered heavy downpours will create the possibility of localized flooding in some areas. The rain chance will run near 60% with rainfall totals averaging 0.50″ with a few locations pushing over 1.00″.

Scattered showers with rumbles of thunder will continue through Friday.
Scattered showers with rumbles of thunder will continue through Friday.(WITN)

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach the area Friday keeping a good coverage of showers and storms popping across the area. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 40% Saturday with another dip to 20% on Sunday. Weekend highs will continue to run in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.

Latest News

Hurricane

Paulette tracking towards Bermuda; Rene staying well out to sea

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
With the peak of hurricane season upon us, we see the 17th tropical storm form in the deep Atlantic.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 9th 4:00PM

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 9th 4:00PM

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, September 6 11:00PM

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, September 3

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT

Latest News

Hurricane

Nana makes landfall over Belize. Weakening over Central America.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Nana has moved inland and is quickly weakening.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, August 30

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 29 at 6PM

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

Weather

Updated tracks show landfall in Louisiana for both Laura and Marco

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT