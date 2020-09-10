Advertisement

Gunmen shoot at Tarboro officer during chase

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Tarboro police are searching for two gunmen who fired at a police officer multiple times during a chase.

It started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night when an officer on patrol heard gunfire in the 1000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

One of the responding officers spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and tried to stop it. The driver wouldn’t stop, according to police, and that officer began the chase along Daniel Street.

Officers say a passenger leaned out the window and began firing at the officer with a rifle.

The chase continued along Highway 111 and then turned onto Cherry Hill Church Road. At that point, police say someone inside the vehicle began shooting at the officer through the back glass of the vehicle with what appeared to be a different weapon.

As the chase approached Howell Road, the driver turned out their lights and then abruptly stopped near Piney Grove Lane. All of those inside ran from the vehicle.

Multiple agencies saturated the area and used K9 teams, thermal sensors, and even a drone equipped with a thermal sensor in the search.

Police were able to find the rifle used in the shooting along with other evidence. The vehicle was impounded and police continue to search for the gunmen.

WITN has reached out to Tarboro police to see if the officer was injured in any way or if their vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

