Greenville police looking for group of mailbox vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are hoping someone will mail in a tip regarding a group of neighborhood vandals caught on camera this past Monday.

In the video shared by GPD, a group of what appear to be teenage boys or young men walk by a mailbox on Jade Lane in the Emerald Park neighborhood off Davenport Farm Road.

One of them stops to size up the mailbox before another person runs into it breaking it.

If anyone knows who they are give police a call at 252-329-4318.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.