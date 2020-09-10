Emerald Isle beach driving permits now available

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - There may not be as many people in the water along the Crystal Coast but the town of Emerald Isle is preparing for more people to enjoy the beach in their vehicles.

Beach driving permits for the season are now available.

People who purchase the permits can drive along the 11 mile stretch of sand in Emerald Isle.

Town Manager Matt Zapp says some areas will be blocked off as the town prepares for work in 2021 on a $32-million beach nourishment project. “We’ll be nourishing one to two mile sections of beach at a time and during that period those specific sections, you will be not allowed to navigate those areas.”

Zapp also says police officers will be patrolling to make sure drivers are mindful of others on the beach.

Beach driving season begins September 15th and runs through the end of April.

You can purchase a permit at the town’s police department or register online.

