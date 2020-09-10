Advertisement

ECU Athletics Department considering additional furloughs

ECU financial loss
ECU financial loss(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has put ECU in a financially difficult spot, leading the Board of Trustees to make some changes.

The athletic department, specifically, is taking a hit because of the lack of revenue coming in.

The school has decided it will not allow fans into the stadium for the team’s game against Central Florida. The decreased ticket sales, sponsorships and activity in Pirate Club have all contributed to the lack of income.

Athletics Director Jon Gilbert says they are losing around $900,000 per game.

Due to this, the department is now looking at adding potential furlough days. This would add to the five-day furloughs they had for the entire department in the summer.

They also announced they will move typical fall sports like volleyball, cross country and soccer to the spring with a modified schedule.

“With the expense of COVID testing, and other protocols, having all those sports in a very short window is going to be cumbersome,” Gilbert said of the shift.

Though ECU receives funding from the CARES Act, their televised football broadcasts and donations, Gilbert said it’s still hard to stay afloat.

In the future, ECU will be testing football players 3 times a week, in accordance with the American Athletic Conference protocol.

The board also discussed changing the names of buildings in the future, after receiving a letter of complaint. They plan to create an ad-hoc committee to discuss the issue at a later date.

